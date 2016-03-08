Milan, Wenger’s arrival hypothesis not confirm
04 October at 16:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are going through a turbulent time after having a horrid beginning to their league campaign where they have suffered four defeats in the first six matches.
There have been hardly any positive news coming from the club in the recent past and series of poor results are now taking effecting the club’s support base as well.
However, in the recent past, there were reports that the Rossoneri are eyeing a blockbuster signing for former English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s legendary manager Arsene Wenger, who will replace under-fire Marco Giampaolo on the bench at the San Siro.
But as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com, the arrival of the
Frenchman is far from confirmed in case of the removal of the 52-year-old.
Wenger is out of job ever since leaving the Gunners in the summer of 2018 after spending 22 seasons with the London-based outfit.
