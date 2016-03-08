Milan were right to not sign Taison for €30 million

Italian Serie A giants AC Milan were linked with a lot of players with attacking capabilities in the recently concluded summer transfer window, but most of those rumours could not materialise into something substantial.One of them featured Shakhtar Donetsk’s midfielder Taison, who was heavily linked with a move to San Siro.But the Milan-based club refused to meet Shakhtar’s valuation of €30 million for the players and instead opt to sign Ante Rebic from German club Eintracht Frankfurt.Taison came to San Siro on Tuesday in a UEFA Champions League tie against Italian club Atalanta, but the player’s performance showed that the Milan-based outfit’s hierarchy were right to not pay such a hefty amount for a player who is already 31 and will turn 32 in January.It is believed that the trio of Boban, Maldini and Massara were of the opinion that for a player whose contract is coming to an end in 2021, paying €30 million is just not worth it.And on Tuesday, Taison’s performance on the pitch proved that he is a good player, but someone who does value that much.Therefore, Milan’s hierarchy were stand vindicated with their stance over the move for the Brazil international in the summer.Federico Zanon