Milan, West Ham scouts present at Sampdoria clash to watch Kessie
06 January at 09:45West ham has sent scouts to watch Milan’s league clash against Sampdoria today, as the East London club continues their evaluations of Franck Kessie, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Hammers are interested in acquiring the 23-year-old Ivorian midfielder, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022. However, the player is keen to remain with the Milanese club. He has made 15 appearances for the club so far this season.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments