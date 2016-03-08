Milan, what is missing to close the move for Chelsea target – the details
31 July at 18:15According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, after the meeting between Marotta and Paratici and the Milan management, just a few finishing touches are missing from the deal to bring Higuain to the San Siro from rivals Juventus.
Sky are reporting that firstly, the former Chelsea target needs to agree a final deal in his Juventus departure, to leave on terms that suit both the player and the club. Whilst another thing missing is reportedly the agreement on the future permanent move of Higuain to Milan, as a part of the ‘loan with obligation to buy’ that Milan are employing in the deal.
The transfer is set to see Higuain move on loan first to Milan for a fee of around €18 million before completing a permanent move next summer for a figure of around €36 million, bringing the total to the €55 million that Juventus asked for for the forward.
