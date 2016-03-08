Milan, When Caldara will return from injury
03 October at 12:45According to what has been reported by Tuttosport, AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara is set to return from injury in the middle of October. Caldara joined the Rossoneri from Juventus in a swap deal with Leonardo Bonucci last summer but is yet to really settle at the club; a string of injuries hindering his progress with the Milanese club.
However, he is now ready to return to the squad and, as aforementioned, the middle of October will be the earliest we could see the defender back in action.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments