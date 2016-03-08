Normally, Patrick Cutrone would be the obvious choice to replace the Argentinian, however, the youngster has just returned from an injury of his own, and it is unknown if Gattuso is willing to risk his condition.

Therefore, during today's training session, Fabio Borini was tested as a striker, playing along with Suso and Calhanoglu up front. According to Sky Italia , this is the most likely trio to start against Empoli tomorrow, which certainly isn't music to the Rossoneri fans' ears.

Even though Borini always puts in a good shift, he hardly performs once it matters. With that said, playing him in such a crucial position is not destined to go down well, although he played as a striker in the early days of his professional career.

Unfortunately for Milan, their top scorer so far, Gonzalo Higuain, will miss tomorrow's encounter with Empoli due to a minor injury, causing a headache for manager Gennaro Gattuso.