Milan, why Caldara was snubbed
22 September at 22:00Mattia Caldara, alongside Patrick Cutrone, was not selected for Milan’s squad for their upcoming Serie A fixture against Atalanta. Caldara played 90 minutes for Milan in the Europa League opener against Luxembourg side Dudelange on Thursday night, receiving a 7.01 rating, according to WhoScored.
The reason for Caldara not featuring in the squad – muscle fatigue, located in his back. Caldara was excluded for cautionary purposes, suggesting that there is no serious damage but that he needs to rest and recover, therefore not featuring for the Rossoneri against the Bergamo club.
Therefore, Milan will likely line-up with Mateo Musacchio and Alessio Romagnoli, as the club look to pick up an important three points, with the defence facing up against Atalanta’s attacking threats, including Ital-Argentine forward Alejandro Gomez.
Caldara joined Milan in the summer, moving from Serie A rivals Juventus in a swap deal for Milan captain Leonardo Bonucci, who himself had left Juve for a Milan just a season prior in Milan’s mega-money summer of 2017.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments