Milan will rue that fact two Ajax stars got away

17 April at 17:15

The kids of Ajax have encaptivated the romanticists in Europe,  after eliminating champions Real Madrid, de Ligt & co. then managed to interrupt the Champions League dream of Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus thanks magnificent technical display of speed and pressing. A masterpiece by Erik ten Hag, with the extraordinary participation of talents launched over the years.

Ajax boasts pleather of stars, including all Donny van de Beek and David Neres, who scored two goals in the tie but It could so easily have not been that way.  

The two players could have been playing in Italy for some years now at Milan. At the time of the ownership of Yonghong Li, Marco Fassone's and Massimiliano Mirabelli's Milan had their eyes on Neres, identified as a talent reinforcement and ideal quality for the Rossoneri. In more recent times, another Milan - led by Elliott and Leonardo responsible for the sporting part - asked for information on van de Beek.

Last autumn there was contact with the player's agents, thanks to the intermediation of Mino Raiola, without however the deal was never closed and now their value will have risen for sure, after their heroics in the Champions League.

 

 

