Milan willing to accept less than 40 million for Suso

05 March at 18:45
 
Milan has no intention, for now, to renew the contract of Jesus Suso. According to Tuttomercatoweb, the Spaniard would like to sit down at the table to deal with an extension, with a salary increase of 3 million to 5, but the leadership is not convinced. 
 
The Spaniard has a 40 million euros release clause, however, even if an offer slightly below that came in it is rumour Milan would be ready to let him go. For now, however, there is only interest from Atletico Madrid, Arsenal and Tottenham.
 
Suso has scored 5 goals and has 8 assists in 2018/19 season.
 
 
 
 

