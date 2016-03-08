Milan willing to sell Kessie and Calhanoglu this month: the details
22 January at 12:40AC Milan are willing to sell both Franck Kessie and Hakan Calhanoglu, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Rossoneri are looking to lower their wage bill in order to help fix their financial situation, a situation that forced them to drop out from this season’s Europa League. The club are willing to sell both 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder Franck Kessie and 25-year-old Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu if they receive sufficient offers for them.
Kessie, who is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2022, has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 1316 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal. His performances are less impressive compared to last season, when he shone under coach Gennaro Gattuso.
Calhanoglu is contracted to Milan until 2021 and has made 18 appearances across all competitions so far this season. He has scored two goals and provided one assist in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments