Milan Women, Ganz: 'When you win the derby it's great!'
14 October at 23:30Milan women coach Maurizio Ganz spoke to Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com yesterday following her side’s 3-1 victory against Inter in the first ever female Milanese derby.
“When you win the derby it's great. The championship is long, but we want to do well. Strong players who don't know each other have arrived. There was a good reaction after 1-1. Putting Giacinti on the left improved things. I didn't expect to find a pure environment where the girls give 100% and want to improve. I can't wait for tomorrow to arrive when training is over so I can still train the girls. Women's football has changed me. My behaviour on the bench has improved.”
Women’s football in Italy is currently experiencing a growth period following the Italy Women squad’s success at this year’s Women’s World Cup in France, where the Azzurre reached the quarterfinals for the first time since 1991. Milan are currently top of the Serie A Women table after winning their first three games in a row.
Apollo Heyes
