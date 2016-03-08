Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic hints at sensational return
09 November at 14:40Reports earlier this week stated that Zlatan Ibrahimovic and LA Galaxy were opening talks about a new contract, after speculation in recent months that the experienced Swedish striker was open to a return to Europe; particularly his former club AC Milan. However, now Ibrahimovic has further stirred the proverbial pot in an interview with L’Equipe.
“If PSG want me to play for the club again it must be to do what I want. Because if I'm back in Paris, it is to be the leader, it is the only way, there is no other role for me. Not for now, I'm still a player in business and I want to keep playing and when I choose what to do, I will inform the world.
“I think it's more likely that I return to Mllan compared to Wenger. I do not think he wants to go to Italy and face this challenge. Milan, it's not an easy challenge. I do not know what I'm going to do. I know that many European clubs are interested, but I am happy here, I love my life, my family too. And I need a challenge, a reason to keep playing. I do not want to come to a club just because I'm Zlatan Ibrahimovic. I want to arrive and make a difference. That's what I've always done, everywhere.”
