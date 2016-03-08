Milenkovic believes Fiorentina can 'grow a lot'
06 October at 16:35Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic believes that the club has the potential to grow a lot under manager Vincenzo Montella.
The La Viola beat Udinese 1-0 earlier today and the Serbian Milenkovic was on target in the second half with a trademark header. This kept Fiorentina's winning run going and extended it to as many as five games after they had failed to win a single game in 18 games in the league- winning none since Montella returned.
After the well deserved win, Milenkovic was talking to Sky Sports and talked about the progress the club has made.
He said: "We are a young team but with players who are champions. At this point I can't tell you how much we can grow but we have to think about the next game which is the most important, keeping our feet on the ground."
Fiorentina made around 13 summer signings this time around and had failed to win till they beat Sampdoria two and a half weeks ago. Before that, they had held Juventus and Atalanta to impressive draws.
They beat struggling Milan last weekend and the win over the Udine side showed that they aren't the one to be taken for granted this season. At the time of writing, Montella's men find themselves at sixth in the league although things could still change depending on the other results.
