Milik comments on criticism: 'I turn off my phone or I'll go crazy!'
09 October at 17:55Napoli striker Arek Milik has revealed that while he is aware of the criticism that he has got in recent times, he is used to switching off his phone so that he doesn't go crazy because of that.
Milik didn't start the first few games of the new Serie A season for Napoli and came back to actin only recently. He did appear in the 0-0 draw for Napoli in the Champions League group stage game against Genk but failed to make an impact. He then didn't play against Torino this past weekend.
In an interview that the Pole gave to Przeglad Sportowy, he talked about the criticism he has faced on social media.
He said: "You have to separate reality and social media. I turn off the phone, this is the only way not to go crazy, poison your thoughts and the surrounding environment.
"First of all, I look at the source of criticism, I am interested in the opinion of my loved ones, the opinion of my family, the coach or the fans on the street. Surely I will never take seriously the criticisms of a stranger behind a phone."
Milik was abused on social media after the goalless draw at Genk as he ended up missing two clear-cut chances to hand the partenopei a lead. Many believe that the Pole is still not completely sharp after starting the season late.
Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in the summer of 35 million euros after a successful Euro 2016 campaign with the Poland national team in which he impressed a lot. Two serious knee injuries have hindered his development in the last 2-3 years.
