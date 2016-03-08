Milik demands salary increase: report
07 September at 13:15Italian Serie A giants Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik has asked for a salary increase in the contract renewal, as per Corriere dello Sport.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window but ended up staying.
As per the latest development, Milik’s agent is now asking the club to double his €1.8 million salary.
The 25-year-old has a contract with the Naples-based club till 2021 and scored 17 goals in the league competition in 35 appearances during the 2018-19 season.
