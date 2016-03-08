Milik describes robbery: 'They were waiting for me with guns'
06 October at 15:30New updates have arisen on the robbery of Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik. As reported by Corriere del Mezzogiorno, images from ten surveillance cameras have been acquired. These could serve as a help to find the two bandits responsible for the assault of the Polish player.
Milik arrived home from the Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday. His car was driven by a friend because, as he himself told the police, after matches he prefers to relax. When they arrived at his villa in Varcaturo, the two bandits showed up.
"They were waiting for me, they knew everything and did not say a word. They had guns and they split the glass. They then took the watch I had on my wrist," Milik said.
Crime against footballers is not an uncommon site in Napoli. In the past, the likes of Lorenzo Insigne, Marek Hamsik or Ezequiel Lavezzi have all been victims of muggings or robberies, as well as carjackings.
