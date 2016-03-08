Milik faces uncertain future amid Icardi’s arrival rumours

Italian Serie A outfit Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik is facing an uncertain future amidst rumours of the arrival of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.



The Poland international has had a pretty decent time in front of the goal for the club during the 2018-19 season where he netted 20 times.



But despite that performance, it is becoming increasingly clear that the club hierarchy does not believe that he is the right man to lead the team’s front line and therefore are pushing for a deal for Icardi.



With the Argentina international’s arrival looking imminent, Milik is now facing an uncertain time in Naples where he is currently looking for answers.



One of the possible solution for the 25-year-old could be to become a part of the player plus cash deal for Icardi which will leave him at Inter.



Another possible solution on which Milik is considering seriously is a move abroad to Bundesliga where Borussia Dortmund might make a move for him.

