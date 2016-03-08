Milik: ‘I had a gun pointed at my face’
05 October at 10:30Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik was a victim of a robbery on Wednesday night, after the Azzurri 1-0 win over Liverpool. The Polis striker was robbed at gunpoint and was forced to give his Rolex to the thieves who run away on a motorbike immediately after.
Milik denounced his aggressors to the Police describing what happened at the scene: “I can’t say what kind of motorbike they were driving”, Milik told the Police according to Il Mattino.
“Both of them were wearing integral helmets and I couldn’t see their faces either. The one who was holding the gun hit the window of the car and without saying a word he pointed at the Rolex. I gave it to him, my clock was not insured. The action was so rapid that I can’t really recognize the thieves.”
“I don’t think they followed me, I think they were waiting for me close to my property. Everybody knew we were playing against Liverpool on Wednesday.”
Go to comments