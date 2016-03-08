Milik looking to set the record straight back on English soil

Napoli take on Arsenal tonight in the Europa League quarterfinal, and for Milik it is an opportunity to settle some old demons.

Gazzetta dello Sport reveals some background to Arek Milik, who in 2010 turned down the chance to join Tottenham. Tonight, against Arsenal he wants to close a wound that is still open.

"When you are 16 and football is your life, travelling from Poland to England to perform two trails, for Arek Milik it was pain and difficulty, and you had to grow quickly. Maturity arrived quickly and that makes you understand that it is too early for a difficult choice, far from home.

In 2010 and among the interested clubs was Tottenham, one of the great historians of the Premier League, so now Milik is back on English soil after he refused it nine years ago.



There is more than one reason why the striker looks forward to this particular evening at the Emirates, Milik wants to change make amends for the important chance at the end against Liverpool that remains printed in the mind ."







(Gazzetta dello Sport )