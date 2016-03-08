Milinkovic-Savic a 'step away' from Man Utd: the details

23 July at 15:10
Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly a 'step away' from Manchester United.

Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio over the last year and was linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus too. While he has a personal terms agreement with Juve, Man Utd have been interested in the Serbian midfielder.

La Repubblica claim that he is a step away from Man United as Real Madrid have now accelerated their negotiations to sign Paul Pogba.

United intend to replace Pogba with Milinkovic-Savic and the Rome-based outlet claims that they have agreed a five-year deal with the player and have agreed a fee of 75 million euros plus bonuses for him.

To make the claim even more confident, they state that Lazio are prepared for life without the player and Igli Tare sees Trabzonspor star Yusuf Yazici as a potential replacement for Milinkovic-Savic.

 
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.