Milinkovic-Savic a 'step away' from Man Utd: the details
23 July at 15:10Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic is reportedly a 'step away' from Manchester United.
Milinkovic-Savic has been heavily linked with a move away from Lazio over the last year and was linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Juventus too. While he has a personal terms agreement with Juve, Man Utd have been interested in the Serbian midfielder.
La Repubblica claim that he is a step away from Man United as Real Madrid have now accelerated their negotiations to sign Paul Pogba.
United intend to replace Pogba with Milinkovic-Savic and the Rome-based outlet claims that they have agreed a five-year deal with the player and have agreed a fee of 75 million euros plus bonuses for him.
To make the claim even more confident, they state that Lazio are prepared for life without the player and Igli Tare sees Trabzonspor star Yusuf Yazici as a potential replacement for Milinkovic-Savic.
Translated by Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
