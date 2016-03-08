Milinkovic-Savic agent involved in 'Belgian Calciopoli' scandal
13 October at 17:15The football scandal in Belgium is spreading like wildfire, targeting some of the most influential figures of local football, from the main clubs of the country to many agents that have been accused of money laundering, corruption, inflated capital gains.
According to Serbian newspaper Kukir, Mateja Kezman, a well-known football agent who is also the representative of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, is one of the figures being investigated.
And it is actually the transfer of the current Lazio player, from Vojvodina to Racing Genk in 2014, which has ended up under the magnifying glass of the investigators.
According to the Serbian press, Kezman would have recycled about 30 million euros from this operation and the arrest of a past collaborator like Dejan Veljkovic and the warrant issued against Uros Jankovic would prove his co-involvement.
In Belgium, 29 people have already been in handcuffs, among which are coaches, agents, referees as well as journalists, with Kezman potentially also facing problems.
Go to comments