Milinkovic-Savic alerts PSG and Inter: 'If something has to happen, it will happen...'

15 August at 13:30
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is still at the centre of the transfer market. His move to Manchester United never materialized and now that the Premier League market is over, new options could open up for the Serbian midfielder.

Early in the market session Juventus were interested in the Lazio star and considered him as an alternative to Paul Pogba to reinforce midfield but after the arrival of Rabiot and failed sales of Matuidi and Khedira, the Bianconeri decided to end their pursuit.

As of now, the two most serious suitors seem to be Inter Milan and PSG. Giuseppe Marotta would like to bring the player to the San Siro and will make an attempt to sign him at the end of the market, while Leonardo has always been a great admirer of the Serbian international. In the meantime, however, Milinkovic-Savic spoke to Sport Plus confirming the possibility of a departure.

"You will never hear me say that I want to leave Lazio. I never mentioned a possible transfer to Manchester United, it was just a newspaper article. The situation does not weigh on me because I know there is time for a possible transfer. If something has to happen, it will happen. So far there is nothing and we are moving forward," he said.

