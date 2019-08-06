Milinkovic-Savic celebrates Lazio anniversary - Photo

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's stay at Lazio is looking increasingly more likely. The Serbian midfielder is training enthusiastically with his teammates, while Man Utd have cooled their interest as they have set focus on Bruno Fernandes.Exactly four years ago, Sergej arrived in Rome for his move to the Biancocelesti, which the player acknowledged on his Instagram account with a comment to the fans: "Happy to wear this shirt with the eagle on the chest for four years!".