Milinkovic-Savic celebrates Lazio anniversary - Photo

Milinkovic tacco Lazio
06 August at 15:30
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's stay at Lazio is looking increasingly more likely. The Serbian midfielder is training enthusiastically with his teammates, while Man Utd have cooled their interest as they have set focus on Bruno Fernandes.

Exactly four years ago, Sergej arrived in Rome for his move to the Biancocelesti, which the player acknowledged on his Instagram account with a comment to the fans: "Happy to wear this shirt with the eagle on the chest for four years!".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Felice di indossare da quattro anni questa maglia con l’aquila sul petto!

Ett inlägg delat av Sergej Milinkovic Savic (@sergej___21)

