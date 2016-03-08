Milinkovic-Savic confirms Lazio stay to a fan
31 July at 17:30Lazio midfielder Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has confirmed to a fan that he is staying at the Rome based side this summer.
The Serbian has been linked with a move to Chelsea over the past few days and he missed his Lazio pre-season medical yesterday and his agent Mateja Kezman later exclusively confirmed to Calciomercato that due to an accident on his way to the airport, the midfielder missed his flight to Rome.
Milinkovic-Savic though, arrived at Lazio earlier today to undergo a medical at the club ahead of the beginning of the league season. And before he gave the tests, the Serbian confirmed to a fan that he is staying at Lazio.
The fan asked the player is he is staying at Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic said: "If I am staying at Lazio? For Sure."
Milinkovic-Savic has also drawn links with Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments