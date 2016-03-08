Milinkovic-Savic hints at Man Utd snub, Juventus move

Lazio star Sergey Milinkovic-Savic has dropped a big hint about a move to Juventus, amidst rumors linking him with a move to Turin.



The Old Lady have long been linked with a move for Milinkovic-Savic, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United this summer. But the Red Devils' acquisition of Fred means that the bianconeri will have a free run at signing Milinkovic-Savic.



Recently, Milinkovic-Savic dropped what could be a hint about his future when he liked a fan's Instagram post which was titled as 'I would like to see Milinkovic-Savic at Juventus'.



It is said that Juventus are still in the chase to sign the Serbian, who will play for his country in the World Cup in Russia. Lazio though, are demanding a fee in the region of 120 million euros for the midfielder and don't want any players in return.



His recent activity on Instagram could well be a signal of his liking for the bianconeri.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)