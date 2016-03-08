Milinkovic-Savic: ‘I could have left Lazio, but I chose to stay’

The Serbian giant is back, with a goal and assist to help Lazio defeat Genoa 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico. In the aftermath of the victory, the midfielder spoke to the microphones of Lazio Style Channel and reflected on the match.



“I am a bit tired, but I am fine. Now we will have a day to rest. The first goal of the season? I missed scoring, even for a question of confidence. But I knew it would come sooner or later. I always gave my best, today it arrived, and I am confident for the next game,” Savic told the media. “In my opinion, the fact that I scored immediately helped us a lot. The whole team played well. We are returning to performances from last year. We are back to scoring four goals. “Celebrations? There is no time for this, the schedule is difficult and every three days we play. We will celebrate when everything ends well. “The market? I stayed here, but I could have left. But I am here, I play for Lazio and it is the only thing in my head. The derby? It is on Saturday, we have another game first, then we will think about. We must focus on Udinese and then we will see for the derby,” the Serb concluded.