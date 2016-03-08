Milinkovic-Savic: 'I never wanted to leave Lazio; Man Utd rumours were just paper talk'
15 August at 22:00Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio midfielder, has given an interview to Sport Plus about the rumours suggesting he wanted to leave Rome this summer. The Serbian midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from the Biancocelesti since last summer and a whole host of top European clubs have been linked with his signature.
Manchester United and PSG were the most firm tracks this summer, with reports from Italy suggesting that the player was a step away from a move to the Red Devils just a few weeks ago. However, Milinkovic-Savic now looks set to stay with Lazio and the Capital club are reportedly on the verge of offering him a new contract.
Speaking to Sport Plus, Milinkovic-Savic said: "I never said I wanted to leave Lazio, I feel good here. I never mentioned a possible transfer to Manchester United and it was just paper talk. New commitments await me with Lazio."
Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been touted as potential destinations for the Serbian, as well as Inter Milan, but it now looks a near-certainty that the talented midfielder will stay with Lazio for at least another year. No doubt the rumours will return next summer though.
