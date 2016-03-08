Milinkovic-Savic injury, Lazio star leaves the pitch in tears: the latest

24 April at 22:20
Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic was subbed off at the beginning of the first half of AC Milan-Lazio (FOLLOW the game LIVE). The Serbian midfielder has picked up a suspected knee injury in the 8th minute and even if he tried to remain on the pitch for a while, Simone Inzaghi was forced to replace him after 15 minutes.

SMS left the pitch in tears and remained on the bench with wet eyes for the whole first half. Lazio fans hope his injury is not a serious one and the biancocelesti fans have been given hope when they saw their star celebrate Angel Correa's opener in the second half.

