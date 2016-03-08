Milinkovic-Savic: Inter, Juve target’s current valuation more than €100m
26 December at 15:35Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is now valued more than €100 million, as per Repubblica cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is one of the hottest property currently playing in the Serie A and has been attracting interest from number of clubs in Europe including the likes of Juventus and Inter Milan in Italy, Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and English Premier League outfit Manchester United in the recent past.
As per the latest report, after showing impressive run of form in the ongoing campaign, Milinkovic-Savic is now valued around €105 million.
The 24-year-old has been at Lazio since the summer of 2015 when he moved from Belgian club Genk for a reported transfer fee of €18 million.
In the ongoing campaign, Milinkovic-Savic has represented his current club in 21 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four goals along with providing seven assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments