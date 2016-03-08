Milinkovic-Savic: Juventus could offer two players, Real Madrid still in the race

La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly still in the race to sign Sergey Milinkovic-Savic, with Juventus looking to offer two players to attract the Serbian.



Reliable reports from our correspondent Fabrizio Romano had said that Juve had agreed terms with the player for a move, with fee set to be agreed with Lazio in the coming few days.



Don Balon state that Real are still in the race, but Juve are looking to offer two players in exchange to lure Lazio into selling the midfielder. Daniele Rugani and Leonardo Spinazzola can be offered as Lazio want a fee of over 100 million euros.



