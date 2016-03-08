Milinkovic-Savic, Pogba, De Ligt: Juventus in the hunt for 'big' shots
22 May at 13:00It is clear that the Juventus transfer market will be determined mainly by the identity of the coach who will replace Massimiliano Allegri at the Allianz Stadium, however, some strategies have already been planned and will be continued regardless of the name of 'the chosen one'.
It will be a more physical Juventus side, able to combine quality with a lot of quantity and prestige, as reported by Gazzetta dello Sport. The need, already highlighted by Allegri, finds confirmation in the first moves carried out by sporting director Fabio Paratici.
The move made for Milinkovic-Savic, with whom a preliminary agreement would have already been reached, is a clear example of this. The Serbian is a technically skilled player but above all affects the matches and helps his team with his physicality.
And all the other players targeted by Juventus have the same characteristics as the Serbian: Pogba is a very similar player, as well as his compatriot Rabiot. De Ligt is a central defender who combines technique and prestige like Icardi, a hot name for the attack.
More precise evaluations will be made after the choice of the new manager, even in the outgoing market. The position of high-level players that have a market, such as Dybala and Pjanic, depend on the new coach. However, if someone were to present an irrefutable check to the Bianconeri, it seems everyone could potentially leave the club, apart from Ronaldo and Chiellini.
