Milinkovic-Savic ready to impress Inter at San Siro
25 September at 13:13Serie A giants Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is one of the hottest property in the Italian football.
The Serbia international has been linked with a number of clubs in the recently concluded summer transfer window, both in Italy and abroad.
One of those clubs was English Premier League outfit Manchester United who wanted to sign him as a cover for the want-away midfielder Paul Pogba.
In Italy, the 24-year-old has attracted interest from two giants—defending champions Juventus and Inter Milan.
On Wednesday, the former Genk midfielder will go up against Antonio Conte’s side, who remained keen on acquiring his services next summer.
As per Il Messaggero cited by Calciomercato.com, the player is keen to impress the Nerazzurri in the fixture by putting an impressive performance, that too at the San Siro.
Milinkovic-Savic has been with Lazio since 2015 where he has made 129 league appearances over the course of four seasons and has scored 22 goals for the club.
