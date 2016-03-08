Milinkovic-Savic reveals what he thought about AC Milan rumours last summer
12 April at 18:30
On the eve of the game against AC Milan, Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic spoke to DAZN about several topics, among them Capello's comparison with Ibrahimovic and the market rumours last summer.
"Fabio Capello said that I'm the Ibrahimovic of the midfield? I really like Zlatan, both as a player and as a person, so I like this definition a lot. Maybe we look alike for the physical structure, for the technique. And then in the penalty box, I jump like him," he began.
The Serbian was also asked about last summer, when he was linked to several teams including tomorrow's opponent, AC Milan.
"I read what came out in the last few days, but I knew I would stay and I was already focused on the new season with Lazio. Now, however, I'm focused on the league and the cup, I want to bring Lazio the goal that we have worked for," he concluded.
