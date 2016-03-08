Milinkovic-Savic's agent in London for Man Utd talks, while Pogba...

26 July at 12:30
Milinkovic-Savic is getting closer to Manchester United. The Lazio player's agent Mateja Kezman is in London and is planning a meeting in the offices of Manchester United in order to proceed in the negotiations.

In-depth and fruitful contacts between the partners, which lead to the final handshake: Kezman, according to Corriere dello Sport, has the mandate of Claudio Lotito to negotiate and present a formal offer to Lazio, with an offer of a total of 100 million (including commissions and bonuses) ready to arrive in Rome.

And with the arrival of the Serbian giant at the Old Trafford, Paul Pogba could get much closer to a departure, with the Frenchman pursued by Real Madrid and Juventus.

