Milinkovic-Savic set to be offered new Lazio deal

Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly set to hand Juventus and Chelsea target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic a new contract this summer.



The Serbian midfielder has missed the biancocelesi's medical session ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, but arrived a day late to undergo the tests. Links were made to Chelsea, but La Repubblica state that Lazio are set to hand the player a new contract.



The atmosphere around the future of Milinkovic-Savic is pretty relaxed as despite interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United, no offers have arrived yet.



Lazio are set to hand the player a new deal this summer and he will be offered a wage of about 3 million euros plus bonuses a season, which will be equal to how much Ciro Immobile earns at the club.



His deal will be extended till the summer of 2023.







Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)