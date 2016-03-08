Milinkovic-Savic set to be offered new Lazio deal
02 August at 14:45Serie A giants Lazio are reportedly set to hand Juventus and Chelsea target Sergey Milinkovic-Savic a new contract this summer.
The Serbian midfielder has missed the biancocelesi's medical session ahead of the start of the new Serie A season, but arrived a day late to undergo the tests. Links were made to Chelsea, but La Repubblica state that Lazio are set to hand the player a new contract.
The atmosphere around the future of Milinkovic-Savic is pretty relaxed as despite interest from Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United, no offers have arrived yet.
Lazio are set to hand the player a new deal this summer and he will be offered a wage of about 3 million euros plus bonuses a season, which will be equal to how much Ciro Immobile earns at the club.
His deal will be extended till the summer of 2023.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
