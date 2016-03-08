Milinkovic-Savic unlikely to join Inter in January
05 October at 19:00Italian Serie A outfit Lazio’s highly-rated midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is unlikely to join league rivals Inter Milan in the January transfer window, as per FcInternews.it cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Serbia international is one of the hottest property in Italian football where he has been linked with defending champions Juventus and the Nerazzurri in the recent past.
During the summer transfer window, the 24-year-old was reportedly close to leaving the club as he was linked with the English Premier League outfit
Manchester United, who wanted to sign him as a potential replacement of want-away midfielder Paul Pogba.
However, Milinkovic-Savic ended up staying at Lazio and as per the latest report, he is edging closer to agreeing a new deal with the Biancocelesti.
The report stated because of that reason, the former Genk midfielder is unlikely to join the Milan-based club in the January transfer window.
Milinkovic-Savic has joined Lazio in the year 2015 and has so far represented the club in 131 league matches, where he has scored 23 goals.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments