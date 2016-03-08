Milito: Icardi’s exit good for everyone
19 November at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan’s legendary striker Diego Milito has insisted that the departure of veteran striker Mauro Icardi in the summer was a good deal for everyone involved in the matter.
The Argentina international joined the Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) on the final day of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan with an option for the French club to make the deal permanent by paying €70 million at the end of the season.
Icardi—who has been in great form for his new club—was made to leave the Milan-based outfit after new manager Antonio Conte agreed with the club’s hierarchy that the 26-year-old should not be in the Nerazzurri’s plans going forward and he instead signed striker Romelu Lukaku from English Premier League outfit Manchester United.
Milito—who spent five successful season with Inter where he won the unprecedented treble in 2009-10 season—while talking to Gazzetta dello Sport as cited by Football-Italia, expressed his opinion that the departure of the former Sampdoria striker was a win-win situation for all the parties involved.
“I’d say it ended well,” he said. “Beyond how we might judge it from the outside, his exit was a good deal for everyone, for Mauro who went to Paris and is doing very well, but also for Inter who replaced him in the correct way.”
