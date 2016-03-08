Milito warns Juventus of Inter threat
13 October at 12:30Former Inter Milan and Argentina forward Diego Milito may have left Inter in 2014 but the club has always remained close to his heart, it being the club he played over 125 times for in Serie A, scoring 62 times in the process. Speaking to La Gazzette dello Sport, Milito issued a warning to Juventus about the threat of his beloved Inter:
“Juventus dominates and Inter dried up for years, but today's Inter is on track to get back on top. great coach He must try to quickly reduce the gap and that is possible only by continuing to make important performances like last month, Juventus is still among the best, but Inter have the possibility to fight to the end.
“If it can be the surprise of the Champions, the start of the group has been excellent and there are many margins for improvement, Spalletti starts from a good base, now has to make an important route because then playing the Champions is different from any other competition, but Inter has the quality and the credentials to play it as a protagonist.”
