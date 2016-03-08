Sergio Ramos has resumed his war of words with Jurgen Klopp, and invited the Liverpool Coach to “mind his own business.”

The accusation - while difficult to prove - prompted a massive online petition aimed at banning Ramos from the World Cup, earning hundreds of thousands of signatures.

Speaking ahead of the European SuperCup final in Tallinn, Ramos had this to say to Klopp, who hasn’t hidden his disappointment at what happened:

"I'm not going to highlight this again. I've given my view before of what happened, it was not intentional. [Salah] pulled my arm first.

"It's not the first final [Klopp] has lost, he should stick to his own business. Some of us have been operating at a very high level for many years, I'm not sure he can say the same."

Klopp had accused the Spaniard of being “ruthless and brutal” after the Kiev final, which Real Madrid won 3-1 thanks to two clangers from Loris Karius.

Ramos also had an olive branch (of sorts) to extend, saying that "I've voted for him as one of the three best coaches of the year [FIFA “The Best” Awards], so that he calms down a bit."

The Real Madrid captain came under massive fire when he brought down Mo Salah in the Champions League final win over Liverpool in May. He was accused of purposefully dislocating the Egyptian’s shoulder, forcing him to leave the game.We did say of sorts, didn’t we?