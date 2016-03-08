Mini-revolution ready at Inter: Perisic, Candreva, Keita out, replacements identified
25 April at 10:00It will likely be a very different Inter Milan team next season, regardless of how the current campaign ends. The Nerazzurri leadership has targeted a small revolution that will, above all, affect the attack, with 2-3 departures and as many arrivals scheduled for the summer transfer market.
The most important name on its way out of the club is Ivan Perisic who already last summer and in January expressed his willingness to try an adventure in the Premier League. He will try once again and the Nerazzurri will try to find a club for the Croatian to satisfy his demand.
Antonio Candreva is another player certain to leave, while the club is making serious assessments on Keita Balde. The 34 million euros necessary to redeem him from Monaco are considered too high by the Ausilio and Marotta and unless a discount is granted, it is unlikely the Senegalese attacker will be confirmed.
Meanwhile, Corriere dello Sport presents the objectives for the Nerazzurri to replace the outgoing players. Nicolas Pepe is a much-desired player, who is targeted by many top teams in Europe, including Bayern Munich.
There is competition from the Bavarians also for PSV Eindhoven's Steven Bergwijn, while Hakim Ziyech from Ajax is also on the list. Meanwhile, Malcom and Sarr (Rennes) remain in the background.
In Italy, the targets are Udinese's Rodrigo De Paul and, above all, Federico Chiesa, for which there is strong competition from Juventus.
