Minute's silence to be observed for Emiliano Sala in Champions League and Europa League

Uefa has confirmed that one minute of silence will be observed ahead of Champions League and Europa League games this week to pay tribute to Nantes striker Emiliano Sala. Here's the official statement:



UEFA has confirmed that a minute's silence will be observed at all UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League matches this week in memory of Emiliano Sala.



Having concluded a transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City, the 28-year-old forward was killed when the plane he was travelling in along with pilot David Ibbotson crashed into the English Channel on 21 January. Sala's body was formally identified on 7 February. Ibbotson has yet to be found.



"On behalf of everyone at UEFA, I would like to express my sincerest condolences to the family and loved ones of Emiliano Sala for their loss," said UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin. "I am deeply saddened that his life was so cruelly taken away at such a young age and I urge supporters across the continent to pay their respects to his memory over the coming days."



Clubs competing in UEFA competition matches this week will also have the option of wearing black armbands in memory of Sala, who was born in Argentina, but spent the bulk of his professional career in France.

