Mirabelli: '15 months of which I'm proud of', full transcript of goodbye message to Milan fans
24 July at 16:00AC Milan relieved Massimiliano Mirabelli from his role as the club's sports director. He has taken on Twitter to say godbye to AC Milan fans. We have the full transcript.
"Dear Milan, when the time comes for you, then it ends.It's never easy, especially when you think about the endless days of work dedicated to a single and declared goal, the good of Milan I would like to start with you from your love, from your anxieties and your dreams, from the joys and fears, from 15 months of work, of which I am proud.
Thank you. With you, not me, but the whole Milan team has never been alone. I think you're in the streets and cities where I felt like you, I was impressed by you the defeat in the Italian Cup with Juventus. We had lost, but you had won. Milan, because you Milanese deserve to return to the roof of Europe and the world. You'll come back, I'm sure. In these 15 months we have done many operations: purchases for a long-term project, a very complicated renewals, and a whole series of sales. This Milan, allow me, is a creatures that I feel very much mine.
Gattuso, whom I strongly desired to lead the team because I have been so close to the smell of the field. I want him all the strength of the ball, as in his style, and I wish him all the fortunes of this world, because Rino deserves it all.Embrace the whole team, all the teams of Milan: from captain Bonucci to the youngest of the Rossoneri talents, in their first season with Milan.
I felt sure I was going to build a concrete and lasting project: I am sure that the devil will be solid. Thanks to the staff of Mr. Gattuso and the collaborators of Milanello, from the first to the last ring of a Rossoneri, that has worked tirelessly with me and accompanied me on this fantastic journey. Thanks to the staff of Milan, with whom I share all the emotions of this adventure and all of the members of the Vismara that among technicians, collaborators, consultants and observers. Thanks to me, I was an honor professional: serving for me was an honor.
Men pass, Milan remains. Force Old Rossonero Heart!
Max ".
