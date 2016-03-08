Mirabelli admits AC Milan have no transfer budget
06 July at 15:10AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Sky Sport on the day that Yonghong Li is due to deliver a € 32 million cash injection in the club (follow the day live).
There are many questions surrounding the future of the club and Mirabelli had no good news for AC Milan fans.
“We are ready for the beginning of a new campaign, we hope it will be a positive one. We are ready, let’s see what we’ll do. Transfer market? It’s important to be clear: nobody will leave unless Gattuso says it and the same goes for signings. It will be Gattuso’s AC Milan.”
“We can only sign players who can really make the difference, otherwise it’s better to sign nobody. We’ve had less revenues than expected, no money arrived from China and we won’t play in the Europa League, that’s why we’ll have no budget for transfers. We’ll need to have more ideas but it’s fair to say that nobody will leave unless Gattuso wants it.”
“We have many top players and some of them have received a few offers. Gomez? We have an agreement with Boca but the player is also wanted in Italy, we’ll decide in the coming days. Kalinic is also wanted by many clubs, Atletico and Sevilla are the closest teams right now.”
“Zaza? He is not under contract with us. We are not thinking of anything specific because we have no budget. I’ll make an example. If you are hungry you have to check your pocket before you enter a restaurant. You can either have Panini or caviar with Champagne.”
CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRANSFER NEWS
Go to comments