AC Milan director of football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to Sky Sport on the day that Yonghong Li is due to deliver a € 32 million cash injection in the club (follow the day live). There are many questions surrounding the future of the club and Mirabelli had no good news for AC Milan fans.“We are ready for the beginning of a new campaign, we hope it will be a positive one. We are ready, let’s see what we’ll do.“We can only sign players who can really make the difference, otherwise it’s better to sign nobody.We’ll need to have more ideas but it’s fair to say that nobody will leave unless Gattuso wants it.”“We have many top players and some of them have received a few offers. Gomez? We have an agreement with Boca but the player is also wanted in Italy, we’ll decide in the coming days. Kalinic is also wanted by many clubs, Atletico and Sevilla are the closest teams right now.”“Zaza? He is not under contract with us.I’ll make an example. If you are hungry you have to check your pocket before you enter a restaurant. You can either have Panini or caviar with Champagne.”