Mirabelli: 'Kucka one of my biggest regrets AC Milan'

In an interview with TeleLombardia, the former sporting director of AC Milan, Massimiliano Mirabelli, spoke about his time with the Rossoneri. Among other things, he revealed his biggest regret while at the club."Kucka? One of my biggest regrets. When Gattuso arrived we wanted to bring him back, but when Montella was there he chose to leave after talking with the manager. A good offer from Turkey arrived and he decided to accept it," Mirabelli stated.