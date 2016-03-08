“We are waiting for UEFA’s ruling. It’s a rather strange way of working, but we have to adapt. We know that we have to be careful on the transfer market, but we have worked to have this team, which is the youngest in Italy.

“We are sorry for our fans who are waiting for a resolution to these issues but I can assure that we are all working hard for the good of Milan.

“Donnarumma? At the moment there are no requests.

“Kalinic? We know that he has had back problems, but he is a player who, despite a bad season, has attracted interest from all over Europe, it’s not a problem.”

“Suso? He is an important player for us, we renewed the contract with a clause that applies only to foreign clubs. He wants to stay at Milan and unless he changes his mind, there are no problems.

“Meyer for free? He’s a player we know about. Very good, but we’re already covered in that role.