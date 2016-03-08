Mirabelli: 'Raiola took €100m in commission from the old Milan!'

In an interview with TeleLombardia, the former sporting director of AC Milan, Massimiliano Mirabelli, spoke about the ongoing contract situation of Gigio Donnarumma. The youngster's agent, Mino Raiola, is playing hardball in the negotiations."If they want to keep him, I don't see any difficulty in having him sign for another three years. I succeeded (against Raiola) as an idiot, why can't the champions at Milan (Boban and Maldini) do the same? Before I arrived, Riola took over €100m from Milan in commission," he stated.