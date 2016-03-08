Mirabelli reveals 'Cristiano Ronaldo could be at Milan under current leadership'

27 February at 17:45
Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has spoken to Radio Sportiva about the possibility in the past of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Milan:

"We had taken important steps and in any case it is a question I had already talked about. Certainly with the current leadership Ronaldo could be at Milan. The current leadership is strong. 

"Regrets? No because I lived a beautiful experience. I am a little sorry for not having collected the fruits of my labour. Anyone in football knows that it is not easy to build a team in a months session. I'd been at Milan for 15 months and it's not enough. To build an important team like Milan takes a bit of time but the experience was more than extraordinary."

