Mirabelli reveals 'Cristiano Ronaldo could be at Milan under current leadership'

Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has spoken toabout the possibility in the past of Cristiano Ronaldo joining Milan:"We had taken important steps and in any case it is a question I had already talked about. Certainly with the current leadership Ronaldo could be at Milan. The current leadership is strong."Regrets? No because I lived a beautiful experience. I am a little sorry for not having collected the fruits of my labour. Anyone in football knows that it is not easy to build a team in a months session. I'd been at Milan for 15 months and it's not enough. To build an important team like Milan takes a bit of time but the experience was more than extraordinary."

