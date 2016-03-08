Mirabelli reveals what the Chinese ownership did after he proposed Gattuso as AC Milan's coach
09 March at 13:15Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke in an interview with Radio Deejay about his time at the club.
"In the starting lineup at Milan there are now Kessie, Calhanoglu, Rodriguez, Musacchio, Conti, Biglia plus Gattuso, some of the good players and a coach who I signed," he said.
"Nobody in the press expected such results with Gattuso. It is simple to say these things in the media but when there are responsibilities at stake everything is different. I was playing something important with that choice.
"The Chinese ownership told me to take whoever I wanted for the bench and when I said Rino's name, they almost fainted. They told me that we would give a wrong sign of demobilization.
"Gattuso's qualities? He is humble, wants to learn and surrounds himself with intelligent staff, good collaborators who can also say 'no' when needed. My future? I will also write a book but I have to wait for many years (laughs). I'll reveal many things. You'll see, you'll see," Mirabelli concluded.
