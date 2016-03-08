Mirabelli: 'Ronaldo earns more than Milan....'

Juve took on AC Milan last night as the bianconeri ended up winning by a 1-0 score line thanks to a late Paulo Dybala goal. There was a lot of talk about Cristiano Ronaldo, who was subbed off by Maurizio Sarri, but this now seems to be water under the bridge. Ex-Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke about a few Juve topics to Tele Lombardia (via Calciomercato.com), here is what he had to say on the matter:' Bonucci? He is a protagonist. After a Milan-Genoa game, where he received a red card, I gave him an exaggerated fine of 100 thousand euros. I told him that this was an example for everyone since he was our leader. Cristiano Ronaldo? Maurizio Sarri's decision was heroic, he decided to sub off a player who earns more than the entire Milan team...!'. More to come soon...