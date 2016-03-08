Mirabelli set to meet Scaroni to know fate
23 July at 18:55AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli will get to know his fate at the club when he meets new club president Paolo Scaroni later today.
Following a shareholders' meeting on Saturday, the Elliot Fund officially sacked Marco Fassone and brought in Scaroni as the new interim president of the rossoneri.
It is understood that Mirabelli is expected to face a similar as Fassone and he is very likely to be sacked and the decision will be made clear to him when Scaroni meets him in the evening later today.
Mirabelli still has two years left on his current Milan contract, but there seems to be no room for him in the new Elliot era.
